More people died in Quebec workplace accidents in 2021: CNESST

An CNESST investigation into a workplace death in Quebec found that the worker's death was the result of poor construction site planning. SOURCE: CNESST

In 2021, 60 people died in work-related accidents in Quebec, three more than in 2020, according to a report released Thursday by the Commission des normes, de l'équité, de la santé et de la sécurité du travail (CNESST).

In addition, 147 people died as a result of an occupational disease, an increase from 31 deaths in 2020.

That means there were 207 total deaths in 2021, 34 more than the previous year.

The CNESST adds that last year, 93,028 people in Quebec were injured as a result of a work-related accident, 1,722 fewer than in 2020.

Plus, 12,664 people were diagnosed with an occupational disease, 2,682 more than in 2020.

In total, 105,692 occupational injuries were recorded last year, an increase of 960 compared to 2020.

Daniel Boyer, president of the FTQ, criticizes the government for refusing to face the reality of dangerous workplaces, saying new laws inadequately cover all sectors of work.

Boyer denounces the fact that in workplaces where the majority of workers are women, prevention mechanisms are still lacking.

The president of the FTQ points out that a single dollar invested in prevention can save business owners up to $10.

CSN President Caroline Senneville adds that now, more than ever, occupational health and safety must be a priority.

April 28 marks the international day of remembrance to honour those killed or injured on the job and to remind workers and employers of the importance of taking action to make workplaces safer.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 28, 2022. 

