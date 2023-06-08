More police visibility in Laval this summer in effort to combat gun violence

The Laval police department (SPL) promises to step up its fight against gun-related violence in the next few months.

In a Thursday press release, the SPL said its coordinated project, called Paradoxe, will mobilize its officers to combat gun violence this summer, a season described as a pivotal moment in the year.

Jean-François Rousselle, assistant director of investigations with the SPL, says the Paradoxe project produced encouraging results last year. He says the number of arrests and seizures of firearms contributed to the drop in criminal events.

Last September, the City of Laval reported that, as of the beginning of 2022, there were half as many firearm discharge events compared to the same period in 2021.

Laval police will also expand its bike patrol. Community intervention officers have already begun several visits, accompanied by various representatives of municipal services.

The summer is the busiest time for certain public places, the SPL noted. Citizens can expect to see officers at block parties, events for the general public and community activities.

The Paradoxe project aligns with Quebec's strategy to combat gun violence, CENTAURE, which targets organized crime and illegal firearm trafficking in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 8, 2023.