More poppy donation cans stolen in Chomedey

The Royal Canadian Legion in Chomedey has had more of their poppy campaign donation cans stolen.

Shannon Westlake who volunteers for legion branch 251 in Chomedey said it's upsetting that two more donation cans were pilfered so soon after the first four went missing two weekends ago - all stolen from Tim Hortons branches in the Chomedey area of Laval.

"They're not stealing from the legion, they're stealing from the veterans and I just think it's not fair," Westlake told CJAD 800.

Westlake said police continue to go through video surveillance footage.

Meantime, Westlake said the one silver lining is the amount of support they've received since news broke about the crimes.

"We had some people step forward and come in with some nice donations," said Westlake.

"We had some individual enterprises who came forward and asked us if they could have poppies (sold) in their enterprise."

Westlake said Canada Post has expressed interest "in having all the mail carriers have a poppy on."

Donations go towards services and expenses for veterans.

"They sacrificed by signing up with their lives and we'd like to give it back to them," said Westlake.

