More Quebec consumers noticing errors on their grocery bills: study

Double scans, items stacked in the wrong location and just plain old price errors.



More and more Quebecers are noticing pricing errors on their grocery bills and it is saving them about $50 a year.





A recent study from Dalhousie University found nearly 70 per cent of Quebecers have noticed a mistake on their grocery bill over the past year. That's not to say it is happening more often, just that more people are taking the time to double check the checkout.



The most common mistake was a price scanning in higher at checkout than listed on the shelf which, in Quebec, entitles you to a $10 rebate on a product over $10, or you get it for free if it is less.