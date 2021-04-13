More Quebec essential workers, people with high-risk health conditions can book vaccines as of Wednesday

Even more Quebecers will soon be eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

On Tuesday, Premier Francois Legault announced that as of Wednesday, all Quebec essential workers "at high risk of outbreak" will be able to book appointments to receive their first doses of the vaccine.

In addition, some Quebecers with chronic health conditions that put them at increased risk of complications from COVID-19 will be able to book their appointments. Prior to the announcement, only those in Montreal were able to do so.

At the start of the vaccination campaign, the province had released a priority list of groups that it has gradually been working through. But it ended up changing the order somewhat in the past two weeks.

When it reached categories eight and nine – those with chronic illnesses and essential workers, respectively – the groups were subdivided, with the most urgent portions of each group going first, and of those, only the ones who lived in Montreal.

Only some people with chronic illnesses, those who were in “active treatment,” were eligible for the vaccine.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Legault said that "all" essential workers and people with health conditions that put them at elevated risk of COVID-19 would be eligible to begin booking their shots, but a statement posted to the Health Ministry website outlines a much narrower range.

The Health Ministry list includes some people currently hospitalized, patients being treated in hospitals for dialysis, some transplant recipients, people who needed to receive a dose under the supervision of a hospital allergist and people receiving frequent hospital treatment for cancer. Those are the same patients that had previously only been able to book vaccine appointments in Montreal.

Earlier this month, the province announced that some essential workers in Montreal would be able to begin booking their vaccine appointments. Tuesday's announcement expands that to essential workers across the province.

The affected essential workers are:

Primary and secondary school staff

Childcare centre staff

Public security personnel such as firefighters, police and corrections facility staff

Temporary foreign workers in the agricultural sector

Slaughterhouse staff

Personnel working in the mining sector in remote regions

Workers from community organizations supported by the Support Program for Community Organizations

According to the Health Ministry, most of those workers will be able to register for their appointments online, though proof of employment will be required at the vaccination site.