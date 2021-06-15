iHeartRadio
More Quebec regions shifting to green zones next week

As active coronavirus cases drop and vaccination rates rise, three more Quebec regions will relax their COVID-19 restrictions next week.

On Monday, June 21, Mauricie and Center-du-Québec, Bas-Saint-Laurent, and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean will lower their alert levels to join Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, and Nord-du-Québec in the green zone.

Under the new rules, a maximum of 10 people from different addresses, or guests from a maximum of three households, can gather in private residences.

Physical distancing and face coverings are “strongly recommended,” wrote the health ministry in a Tuesday press release.

A maximum of 50 people can attend weddings and funerals. Outside of those activities, places of worship can accept up to 250 guests.

Restaurants and bars can seat 10 guests or three residences’ worth of patrons per table.

Cinemas and theatres can open to 250, or up to 2,500 provided the establishment can divide attendees into independent groups of 250. Face coverings are mandatory, and guests must keep at least 1.5 metres’ distance.

The new measures will not affect those travelling through the regions, however.

Residents of yellow zones travelling in green zones must still follow the rules of their home region.

On the other hand, residents of green zones must follow yellow zone rules while travelling through them. 

