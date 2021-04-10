iHeartRadio
More Quebec social service workers can now get a vaccine

More workers in health and social services in Quebec are now eligible to be vaccinated, following a Saturday announcement from public health.

On the same day that the province logged a record number of vaccinations in 24 hours, it also unveiled the beginning of "phase two" of inoculation for health and social service workers.

Due to a shortage of vaccines in February, some were left out of the "workers in the health and social services" priority group. 

The newly-eligible workers include:

  • Network staff and trainees, as well as those in charge of intermediate and family-type resources who were not included in phase one
  • Health and social services workers, including interns, employed by a private clinic
  • Community workers in direct contact with high-risk patients, such as street workers in mental health, homelessness and addiction

With increased vaccination, health-care workers "in certain areas of the network" will also now be subject to mandatory COVID-19 testing. 

