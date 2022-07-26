More Quebecers seeking medical care for COVID-19 as deaths increase by 15

The number of Quebecers in hospital seeking treatment for COVID-19 has increased by 62 people for a new total of 2,148.

According to public health officials, 724 of those patients require care specifically for the virus.

Intensive care admissions are up by two, for a total of 61.

Officials note that 31 of those cases are related explicitly to COVID-19.

The province's health officials also confirmed 15 more deaths, a total of 15,891.

On July 24, a total of 11,107 samples were analyzed.

Quebec added 1,767 PCR COVID-19 cases for 1,140,647 infected since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 264,372 rapid tests have been declared with 220,747 positive tests.

Monday, 498 were reported, with 427 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 6,580 health care workers currently absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 6,894 more vaccinations for a total of 20,287,219 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of July 24, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 17 per cent have received four.