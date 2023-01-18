iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More snow on the way for Montreal


Alya Eren (11) poses beneath a snowman in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

While the City of Montreal continues its snow-clearing operations from last Friday’s storm, there is even more snow in the forecast.

Another Colorado low will be moving into Southern Quebec for the end of the week, and a separate system is expected to bring steady snow Sunday into Monday.

READ MORE: Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists

The first round of snow is expected to begin Thursday evening and will intensify overnight into Friday morning, which could result in another slow Friday morning commute. 

Although the system is not expected to be an “official storm” -- which requires at least 15 centimetres of snow -- Montreal could see close to 10 centimetres of accumulation. 

Another low is expected to move into the province Sunday into Monday. Although the exact track is still uncertain, Montreal could see another 10 to 12 centimetres, which will make for a difficult drive to start out the next work week. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*