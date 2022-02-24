More stormy weather headed to southwestern Quebec

Another round of stormy weather is moving into southwestern Quebec on Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for areas south of Montreal, close to the U.S. border. A system moving up from the south is expected to bring 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

Montreal, Gatineau and the Lower Laurentians are under a special weather statement for the potential of more than 10 centimetres of snow.

The snow is expected to begin in the city during the morning rush hour and is expected to continue until the evening rush hour.

Strong northeasterly winds, with gusts up to 50 km/h, will cause blowing and drifting snow on the roadways.

The snow is expected to have an impact on travel Friday, especially given the fact that many streets and sidewalks are still covered in ice from Tuesday’s freezing rain.

This is Montreal‘s fourth round of active weather in just over a week. The city saw record rainfall on Jan. 17, picking up 27.6 millimeters of rain. That was followed by record snow. The city picked up 19 centimetres of snow from the 17th into the 18th, and on the following day the city was hit with intense snow squalls.

While communities got busy carting away all the snow, another winter storm hit the province on the Jan. 22 bringing nine hours of freezing rain to Montreal.

Quieter conditions are expected for the weekend.