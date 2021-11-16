More strike days coming in several daycare centres, unless...

More strike days are expected next week in many of Quebec's daycare centres, unless intensive negotiation sessions with the unions bear fruit by Sunday evening.

The CSQ-affiliated Quebec daycare workers union federation (FIPEQ) announced further strike days on Nov. 22, 23 and 24.

For its part, the CSN-affiliated health and social services federation of unions (FSSS) announced a strike from Nov. 22 to 25.

There is still hope that these other strike days can be avoided, however, as the two union federations have announced that they are entering into a more intensive period of negotiations with management negotiators.

"I think we have everything in hand; the government has everything in hand to reach an agreement by Sunday. But we have to be realistic," said FIPEQ president Valérie Grenon. "If we want to create the 37,000 spaces announced by (Family Minister) Mathieu Lacombe, we need workers from all job categories, and not just educators."

The dispute is mainly about salaries. The Quebec government is prepared to give educators more generous raises, given the shortage and the fact that they are underpaid. But the unions are insisting that other job titles in the Early Childhood Centres should also benefit. These include specialized educators, kitchen, administration and maintenance workers.

Stéphanie Vachon, representative of the CPE at the FSSS, also insists on this point: more generous increases must also be offered to these workers who support the educators.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 16, 2021.