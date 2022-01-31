More teenage girls being admitted to hospital for suicide: INSPQ

The number of girls aged 15 to 19 admitted to hospital emergency rooms after attempting suicide increased by 23 per cent between 2020 and 2021, according to a report by the Institut de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).

Monday, the INSPQ noted there was also an increase in the number of girls aged 10 to 14 who used hospital services after a suicide attempt or because of suicidal ideation.

Pascale Lévesque, an epidemiologist at the institute and one of the report's co-authors, says it's possible that teenage girls are more likely than others to be taken to the hospital by family members for suicidal behaviour.

Despite this, she says that while teenage girls are more likely to be hospitalized for suicidal behaviour, they have one of the lowest suicide rates in the province.

The institute says the total number of suicides in Quebec decreased slightly in 2020, compared to the previous year.

However, the data is preliminary, she says, as all suspected suicides must be investigated by a coroner and some are still ongoing.

Lévesque says the suicide rate in Quebec peaked in 1999 and now appears to have plateaued after nearly 20 years of decline.

The coroner's office says there were at least 1,016 suicides in Quebec in 2020.

Men were three times more likely to commit suicide than women, with men aged 50 to 64 having the highest suicide rate.

