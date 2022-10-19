More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical

The national health agency issued a recall on Tuesday for certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products sold over the last two years.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," Health Canada warned in a recall notice.

The government said 1,574,426 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from January 2020 to October 2022.