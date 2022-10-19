iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical


dry-shampoo-recall-1-6115927-1666196721383

Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

The national health agency issued a recall on Tuesday for certain lots of Bed Head TIGI, Dove and Tresemmé dry shampoo products sold over the last two years.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and dispose of it in accordance with the instructions for disposal on the packaging," Health Canada warned in a recall notice.

The government said 1,574,426 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from January 2020 to October 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*