More than 100 firefighters fight east end blaze
More than 100 firefighters on Tuesday evening battled a blaze in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
The fire started around 8:15 p.m. in the basement of a seven-unit condo complex near the intersection of Forsyth and Irene-Senecal Streets at the eastern tip of Montreal, according to Fire Section Chief Karine Huard.
A working fire alarm system warned the residents, who were able to get out of the building and weren't injured, Huard said. The red cross was on the scene, taking care of those who may have lost their homes.
About 110 firefighters, from four different fire stations, battled the blaze, which was still raging as of 10 p.m.
Hydro Quebec cut power to 3,100 people customers in the neighbourhood.
Feu de bâtiment - Forsyth / Irène-Sénécal - Quatrième alarme - Coupure de courant possible. Merci d'éviter le secteur. pic.twitter.com/ci91bZtAz2— Sécurité incendieMTL (@MTL_SIM) January 29, 2020
Latest Audio
-
-
Montgomery: Mayor Plante is trying to silence a Whistleblower
NDG borough Mayor Montgomery joined Aaron in studio to fully explain the nature of her dispute with Projet Montreal and certain bureaucrats.
-
Art, scandal and the Barenaked Ladies?
Jamie Kastner is a documentary filmmaker and he got to the bottom of one of the biggest art scandals in history.