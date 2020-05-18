iHeartRadio
More than 100 firefighters tame five-alarm fire in Verdun

More than 100 firefighters responded to a five-alarm fire in Verdun on Monday, May 18, 2020 / Cosmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal

More than 100 firefighters worked to tame a five-alarm fire on Verdun Street near De l’Église Street early Monday morning.

The first firefighters arrived on scene around 2:52 a.m. and called a second, third, fourth, and fifth alarm within an hour.

At least 80 firefighters battling five-alarm fire in a apartment building on Verdun street near de L’église street in Verdun. Avoid area @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/UI2bcjE71N

— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) May 18, 2020

The fire began on the third-floor mezzanine of a condo building and spread to two surrounding buildings, all of which were inhabited, said Jean-François Larente of the Montreal Fire Department.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m.

The building where the fire began and the one immediately beside it are seriously damaged, but the third one, which was also evacuated, isn’t as bad, Larente said.

