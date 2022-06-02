iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More than $100M to be won in this Friday's Lotto Max

A Lotto Max ticket is seen in this undated file photo.

If you're a gambler, you may want to consider buying a ticket for this Friday's Lotto Max draw.

There is a grand prize of $70 million, plus approximately 43 $1-million Maxmillions, to be won.

That means there could be $113 million up for grabs.

In last Tuesday's draw, which saw the $70-million prize go unclaimed, three Maxmillions were won in the Prairies, two in Ontario and one in the Atlantic provinces.

An additional six-out-of-seven plus bonus was won in Quebec.

Lotto Max has awarded Quebecers 38 jackpots since its launch, including two $70 million wins -- the largest ever won in the province -- on Feb. 25 and Oct. 9, 2020.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error