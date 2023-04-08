More than 195,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal after storm

More than 191,000 Hydro-Quebec customers still without power in Montreal after storm

Nearly 300,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are still without power, days after an ice storm hit southern Quebec and eastern Ontario.

The utility is scheduled to hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the restoration process.

Most of the outages affect Montreal, where as of 4 a.m. nearly 195,000 customers were still in the dark.

Monteregie is the second most affected region, where more than 32,000 customers are without electricity, followed by Laval with more than 30,000.

The storm is being blamed for three deaths, with the most recent a 75-year old man in Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, Que. who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after running a generator in his garage.

Montreal's health authority says dozens of people have suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning after using outdoor appliances inside during the blackout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 8, 2023.