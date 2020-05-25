More than 2,500 people have now died of COVID-19 in Montreal; confirmed cases surpass 24,000

There are now 2,558 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Monday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 24,116.

That’s up 20 from the 2,538 deaths reported Sunday; COVID-19 cases in Montreal rose 198 from the 23,918 announced a day earlier.

The daily increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths were both lower Monday than those reported Sunday, when 30 new deaths and 222 additional cases were announced.

The borough of Montreal North has 2,243 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the most of any of the city's boroughs. The borough also has the highest incidence of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 2662.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

With 296 deaths related to COVID-19, the east-end Montreal borough of Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve remains the borough with the most fatalities linked to the disease.

However, the on-island suburb of Town of Mount-Royal has the highest incidence of deaths due to COVID-19, with 305.8 deaths per 100,000 residents. (The higher incidence of deaths due to COVID-19 in TMR has been linked to long-term care facilities for seniors, of CHSLDs, in the town, which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

Public health officials on Monday said there have been COVID-19 outbreaks in 169 CHSLDs on the Island of Montreal, up three from the 169 reported Sunday.

On Monday, the day non-essential retail stores in the Montreal area reopened, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante announced that City of Montreal flags at municipal facilities are flying at half-mast in memory of the victims of COVID-19.

Plante also urged Montrealers to respect public health orders aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

Aujourd’hui, les drapeaux de la cité administrative de la @MTL_Ville sont en berne, en mémoire des victimes de la COVID-19. Mes pensées et celles de l’ensemble des élu.e.s montréalais.e.s accompagnent leurs proches. #polmtl #cmmtl pic.twitter.com/N17JT23hBx

See a breakdown of COVID-19 on the Island of Montreal below.