More than 4,000 Quebec health-care workers absent for COVID-related reasons

There are currently 4,102 Quebec healthcare workers absent from the job for COVID-19-related reasons, the province reported Thursday.

Quebec also reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total deaths to 17,426 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,981 people with COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals, an increase of seven from the previous day, with 177 entries and 170 discharges. Of those currently hospitalized, 646 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19, while the rest tested positive seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there are 53 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day, with seven entries and five discharges. Thirty patients were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus.

NEW CASES

Quebec logged 1,241 positive PCR tests on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,261,462,

An additional 121 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. So far, 264,726 positive rapid tests have been recorded.

The province is monitoring 403 active COVID-19 outbreaks.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 17,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Quebecers for a total of 22,528,737 shots given.

As of Wednesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus one infection.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 31 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over 80 years old, at 67 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at 10 per cent.

Quebec public health is encouraging people to wear masks in crowded public spaces as the province's hospitals battle COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

