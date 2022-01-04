More than 400 staff members at Quebec hospital tested positive for COVID-19: CEO

More than 400 staff members at one Quebec hospital tested positive for COVID-19, with around 400 others in isolation for “challenges related to COVID-19,” said Martin Beaumont, CEO of CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval.

“This number you can imagine is [putting] pressure to our services,” he told CTV News Channel on Monday. Beaumont said 443 staff are infected with the virus.

Medical appointments and operating room activities will be nearly cut in half starting on Wednesday. He previously said that as many as “10,000 appointments could be rescheduled or converted to telehealth.”

He said the hospital chain provides services to approximately two million patients in east Quebec.

Beaumont lamented that choosing which surgeries and appointments will be cancelled or postponed are “probably the toughest decisions we have to make.”

He explained that physicians would be helping to assess each of these situations on a case-by-case basis. In the meantime, he said services for pediatrics and oncology patients, as well as emergency and semi-urgent services, will maintained to the best of their ability.

Beaumont added he’s proud of his staff for continuing to help patients under such tremendous pressure and staff shortages. He previously said that he’s urging people to “help us with patience and understanding,” especially given that services will likely be slower than usual.

There are more than 103,000 known active COVID-19 cases in the province of Quebec, with nearly 1,400 patients in hospitals.

