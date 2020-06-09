More than 5,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec as province reports 45 new deaths

There are now 5,029 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,185.

That’s up 45 from the 4,984 deaths reported Monday; the province had announced only six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, the lowest number of new deaths recorded since April 1.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 138 from the 53,047 announced a day earlier. The 138 new cases are the fewest since March 22, when 38 new cases were recorded.

There are 961 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 18 from the 979 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 117 are in intensive care, down four from the 121 reported 24 hours earlier.

The number of people in Quebec who have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday is 19,361, up 367 from the 18,994 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 6,914 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,662 from the 9,576 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). That is less than half of the province's stated goal of 14,000 completed analyses a day.