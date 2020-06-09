More than 5,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec as province reports 45 new deaths

That’s up 45 from the 4,984 deaths reported Monday; the province had announced only six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, the lowest number of new deaths recorded since April 1.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 138 from the 53,047 announced a day earlier. The 138 new cases are the fewest since March 22, when 38 new cases were recorded.

There are 961 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 18 from the 979 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 117 are in intensive care, down four from the 121 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 6,914 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,662 from the 9,576 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). That is less than half of the province's stated goal of 14,000 completed analyses a day.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City at 11:30 a.m.