iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More than 5,000 people have now died of COVID-19 in Quebec as province reports 45 new deaths

Quebec Premier Francois Legault speaks to the media at the daily COVID-19 press briefing. (File photo THE CANADIAN PRESS-Ryan Remiorz)
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- There are now 5,029 people who have died of COVID-19 in Quebec, health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the province reached 53,185.

That’s up 45 from the 4,984 deaths reported Monday; the province had announced only six new COVID-19 deaths Monday, the lowest number of new deaths recorded since April 1.

COVID-19 cases in Quebec rose 138 from the 53,047 announced a day earlier. The 138 new cases are the fewest since March 22, when 38 new cases were recorded.

There are 961 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals as of Tuesday, down 18 from the 979 reported Monday. Of those in a hospital, 117 are in intensive care, down four from the 121 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec reported that it completed analyses of 6,914 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, down 2,662 from the 9,576 it completed a day earlier. (Quebec reports its daily testing figures from two days prior). That is less than half of the province's stated goal of 14,000 completed analyses a day.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province’s national director of public health, are providing Quebec’s daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City at 11:30 a.m.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error