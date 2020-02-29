More than 50 people were evacuated from an NDG apartment building that caught fire

A four-alarm fire erupted in an apartment building in NDG Saturday night causing over four dozen people to leave their homes.

Feu de bâtiment – Chem. Côte-Saint-Antoine et Ave. De Hampton – Intervention maîtrisée. pic.twitter.com/4fi3vpcIpj

According to the SPVM, a call came in at 8:15 p.m. for an apartment fire on Chemin de la Cote-Saint-Antoine and Hampton Ave.

Accroding to the Montreal fire department (SIM) more than 50 people were evacuated from 26 apartments. The fire appears to have started in a kitchen on the first floor of the four-storey building.

The SPVM said the fire was not considered a criminal act and there was no need for any transports to the hospital.

At least six fire trucks were called to the scene, the road was blocked and the power was out in the area.

Fire department spokesperson George Bele said the fire was contained by 11 p.m.