More than 600 Quebec health-care workers returned from COVID-19 absence


image.jpg

Quebec's Ministry of Health said on Monday that 652 health-care workers have returned to their posts after COVID-19-related absences since Friday.

There are still 3,433 workers absent from the health-care system in the province.

There were four new deaths related to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,390 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also added 686 new positive PCR tests, raising that total to 1,257,371 since March 2020.

In addition, 95 new positive self-declared rapid tests were logged, making that total 263,948.

On Dec. 3, 8,292 samples were analyzed. 

Health-care professionals in the province administered 7,526 more doses of vaccine, meaning 22,483,630 doses have now been administered to Quebecers since the vaccination campaign began.

