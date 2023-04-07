Hundreds of thousands still without power in Quebec following ice storm

More than 540,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after a fierce ice storm knocked out power across much of the province on Wednesday.

Montreal remains one of the hardest-hit regions, with over 290,000 customers affected as of around 1 p.m. That number is roughly 68,000 in the neighbouring northern municipality of Laval.

During a Friday morning news conference, Hydro-Quebec officials said power has been restored to over 500,000 of its users. The goal is to get 800,000 customers back on the grid by the end of the day Friday.

Around 1,400 Hydro workers were deployed Friday to speed up repair efforts, up from the roughly 1,000 workers sent out Thursday. Officials said 70 km/h winds could impact Friday's work and possibly cause additional outages.

"We're not expecting a huge number of new outages, maybe a minor amount," said Maxime Nadeau, director of energy system control at Hydro-Quebec, explaining that tree branches disturbed by the storm could detach because of winds.

Some customers will remain without electricity into Sunday and possibly even Monday, although Hydro Quebec did not specify the regions where this is expected.

Over 1.1 million lost power at the height of the outage following Wednesday's ice storm, which coated swaths of Quebec in a layer of ice, toppling trees that crushed parked cars and damaged power lines.

A man in his 60s died in Les Coteaux, in Quebec's Montérégie region, after a tree branch fell on him. A 60-year-old man was also killed by a falling branch in eastern Ontario Wednesday, where the powerful storm was felt as well.

Dozens of emergency overnight shelters were opened across Quebec Thursday evening to accommodate people without power. Six were opened in Montreal and will remain open Friday night.

Large crowds gathered at Montreal-area malls throughout the week to charge their phones and warm up.

Friday morning, Urgences-santé reported that over 60 people were evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in the Montreal and Laval areas, over 40 of whom were transported to hospital.

Residents without electricity are cautioned not to use fuel-burning appliances indoors.

Hydro-Quebec issued a warning about electrical wires on the ground on Friday. The crown corporation said that if a wire is spotted on the ground to not approach it and call 911 to have the area secured.

MONTREAL STORM WATCH