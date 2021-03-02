More than 70 easy-to-use defibrillators coming to Montreal's metro stations

Potentially life-saving equipment for commuters suffering from a cardiac emergency will soon be installed in Montreal's metro system.

The city's transit authority is placing 76 automated external efibrillators (AEDs) across the network. At least one AED will be installed in each metro station, near the ticket booth.

“We want our clients to feel comfortable when they travel, and that's a plus," said STM chair Philippe Schnobb.

"They will know that if something happens to themselves or to someone they love, they will have equipment to make sure we can react rapidly."

In total, the STM purchased 209 AEDs at a cost of $306,379 total. The equipment will also be installed at STM work sites and in service vehicles, though not in buses.

Salim Grim, manager of the Heart and Stroke Foundation's resuscitation program, said the AEDs will save lives.

“For each minute we lose after cardiac arrest, not using CPR or an AED, we are losing seven to 10 per cent of the chance of revival,” he said.

A coroner's report from six years ago recommended that each metro station be equipped with a defibrillator and a first aid kid. Toronto introduced them into its own subway system more than a decade ago.

“It takes a long time just to plan, to make sure everything is safe, that we make good choices,” said Schnobb.

According to Grim, one Canadian suffers a heart attack every 15 minutes. He noted that the AEDs are easy for anyone to use.

“When it arrives, you just have to push the on/off button and, automatically, the AED will give you instructions on how to use it,” he said.

