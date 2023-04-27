iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More than 700 of Quebec's pork producers are in dire financial straits


image.jpg

Pork farmers are in an "extremely difficult situation," according to the Legault government, with no less than 712 producers facing serious financial problems.

Agriculture Minister André Lamontagne said as much Thursday in parliamentary committee.

More and more players in the pork industry, which is highly dependent on exports, are sounding the alarm.

The province's agricultural finances agency noted that 712 pork producers are facing "difficult financial issues," to quote the minister.

The official opposition criticized the fact that even young, up-and-coming producers are thinking of giving up.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 27, 2023
 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*