More than half of Canadians are choosing to wear masks outdoors: survey

Despite the occasional protest against mask wearing in the province, a new poll has found that more than half of Quebecers wear masks outdoors as well as in indoor public spaces where it's required.

An Association for Canadian Studies and Leger survey between Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 found that 52 per cent of the Quebecers surveyed wear masks outdoors (23 per cent said often and 30 per cent said occasionally).

More than half of respondents from all major Canadian cities except Calgary said the same thing.

Vancouver was higest at 60 per cent (32 per cent often, 28 per cent occasionally) followed by Edmonton at 57 per cent (33, 24), Toronto at 52 per cent (35, 17), Montreal at 52 per cent (26, 26) and Calgary at 32 per cent (29, three).