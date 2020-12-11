iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

More trees, more electric car chargers, more parks: Montreal unveils 10-year climate plan

image.jpg

Montreal has big goals -- namely, to be carbon neutral by 2050. And now it has a more specific schedule to get there after laying out its 10-year plan on Thursday. 

"It is quite ambitious, but today with this plan we feel we know where to go," Mayor Valerie Plante said at the announcement.

There are nearly 50 actions in the plan, including planting half a million new trees, prioritizing electric cars with more parking and charging stations, moving more homes from natural gas and oil heating, subsidizing building upgrades for energy efficiency.

Downtown is also getting a lot of work, with some parking lots to be turned into sustainable real-estate developments or parks.

Montreal also wants to create a zero-emission zone, similar to what Paris and London have, where no gas vehicles would be allowed.

Watch the video above to see CTV's full report and the opposition reaction.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error