More trees, more electric car chargers, more parks: Montreal unveils 10-year climate plan

Montreal has big goals -- namely, to be carbon neutral by 2050. And now it has a more specific schedule to get there after laying out its 10-year plan on Thursday.

"It is quite ambitious, but today with this plan we feel we know where to go," Mayor Valerie Plante said at the announcement.

There are nearly 50 actions in the plan, including planting half a million new trees, prioritizing electric cars with more parking and charging stations, moving more homes from natural gas and oil heating, subsidizing building upgrades for energy efficiency.

Downtown is also getting a lot of work, with some parking lots to be turned into sustainable real-estate developments or parks.

Montreal also wants to create a zero-emission zone, similar to what Paris and London have, where no gas vehicles would be allowed.

