More trouble for Quebec Liberals as another person resigns

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) has suffered another setback.

President of the Laval regional council, Denis Piché, has resigned over the party's decision to elect its next leader in 2025 while excluding Frédéric Beauchemin.

The information, first reported by Le Journal de Québec, was confirmed by The Canadian Press.

In his letter of resignation, a copy of which has been obtained by The Canadian Press, Piché states that the time when the PLQ was able to come to terms with its defeats is over.

Instead, he says it "has given way to a disconnect that persists and whose negative impacts are as numerous as they are serious."

He claims the PLQ has "reached a breaking point."

"As proof of this... I point to the recent decision by management to ignore the majority of representatives of the board of directors and the association presidents to hold a leadership race in the fall of 2024," he wrote in his letter.

At its general council last weekend, the PLQ announced that a new leader would be elected in the spring of 2025.

Internally, many have criticized this decision, saying an earlier race would have been preferable.

Piché also denounced the party's "cavalier behaviour towards an MNA who was subjected to expeditious judgement before being ostracised."

Frédéric Beauchemin, the MNA for Marguerite-Bourgeoys, was expelled in the wake of a complaint against him for psychological harassment.

The complaint was lodged by the president of the party's youth wing, Élyse Moisan.

She alleges that she felt harassed, intimidated and threatened by Beauchemin's team.

He has already stated that he has nothing to reproach himself for.

Despite his exclusion, Beauchemin was present at the party's general council.

He is the only person to show interest in running to succeed former party leader Dominique Anglade.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 17, 2023.