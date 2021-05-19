More young people needed in politics: UMQ

As part of a plan to convince more young people to enter politics, the Union of Quebec Municipalities (UMQ) is offering them the opportunity to talk to 17 experienced mentors.

Young people between the ages of 18 and 35 represent just 8.3 per cent of elected municipal officials in Quebec.

The UMQ says it wants to increase that number, both in terms of mayoralties and councillorships.

The organization is launching its "Ose le municipal" campaign to encourage young people to take the leap into politics.

In addition to being able to learn about what leading a municipal election campaign is like, those interested will be able to log onto the "Ose le municipal" website and speak to experienced mentors.

"This is a first. It's the first program in Quebec where young people will be able to ask questions to different mentors," said Younes Boukala, president of the Commission of Young Elected Officials with the UMQ. "Currently, we have 17 of them and they are all people who have political experience."

Some of the mentors include former ministers like Alexandre Cloutier, François Gendron and Yolande James, as well as former councillor and MP Elsie Lefebvre, former MP Marie Grégoire and the mayor of Gatineau, Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin.

Anyone interested is asked to reach out to mentors@umq.qc.ca

WHY THE HESITATION?

A survey of 170 young people shows many young people doubt their ability to contribute to political life.

Many don't think they have enough of a network; they fear they are not up to the task; and they worry about their work-life balance.

"Sometimes, they feel they lack political contacts, they lack information and they don't know where to start," said Boukala.

He says this is where the campaign and the possibility of speaking with a mentor comes in.

"Municipal politics is so much about the vision we have for our city," he notes. "And that pertains to young people who are concerned about the environment, housing and transport, for example."

Boukala notes young people are often also better equipped to respond to potential insults on social media.

"We can't satisfy everyone," he states.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2021.