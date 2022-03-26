iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mosque fire most likely caused by electrical issue: Longueuil police

Longueuil police FILE PHOTO. SOURCE: SPAL

A fire early Saturday inside a Brossard mosque was most likely caused by an electrical problem, Longueuil police say.

The fire at the Islamic Community Centre on Grande Allee Blvd. started just after 1 a.m., Longueuil fire department division chief Daniel Deslauriers told CTV News.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were already being doused by the building’s automatic sprinkler system.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and the value of the damage has been estimated at $50,000, Deslauriers said.

Police constable Melanie Mercille said the fire originated next to an electrical socket in an enclosed stairway.

Security camera footage shows that nobody was present at the time the fire started, she added.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error