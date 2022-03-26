Mosque fire most likely caused by electrical issue: Longueuil police

A fire early Saturday inside a Brossard mosque was most likely caused by an electrical problem, Longueuil police say.

The fire at the Islamic Community Centre on Grande Allee Blvd. started just after 1 a.m., Longueuil fire department division chief Daniel Deslauriers told CTV News.

When firefighters arrived, the flames were already being doused by the building’s automatic sprinkler system.

It took about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire and the value of the damage has been estimated at $50,000, Deslauriers said.

Police constable Melanie Mercille said the fire originated next to an electrical socket in an enclosed stairway.

Security camera footage shows that nobody was present at the time the fire started, she added.