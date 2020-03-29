Most COVID-19 deaths in Quebec were people 80 years and older
Now that the coronavirus pandemic has claimed 22 lives in Quebec, it is possible to establish a summary statistical profile of its victims.
In the 22 cases listed as of Saturday, none was under the age of 60. The majority of them were between 80 and 89 years old, two were 90 years and older.
This information falls in line with with data from public health director Horacio Arruda, who said the risk of death from COVID-19 increases as of 70 years of age.
Latest Audio
-
Social isolation may be working, but it may be putting seniors at risk
Deb Schulte, Minister of Seniors and MP for King—Vaughan
-
Dr. Chris Labos answers your COVID-19 questions
Dr. Christopher Labos, cardiologist and associate professor at McGill University
-
THE BIG FIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic is not only taking a physical, but has also a mental toll on many
The Big Five! - CJAD 800 News Anchor Trudie Mason and political analyst Jean-Marc Fournier