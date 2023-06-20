iHeartRadio
Most Fete nationale festivities have to be fireworks-free


Quebec Minister of Natural Resources and Forests Maïté Blanchette Vézina responds during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, June 8, 2023. Blanchette Vézina is warning people ahead of the province's Fête nationale holiday that fireworks remain banned in much of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Quebec's natural resources minister is warning people ahead of the Fête nationale holiday that fireworks are prohibited in much of the province because of the threat of wildfires.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina told reporters that a ban on outdoor fires — in effect north of the St. Lawrence River except for Montreal Island and neighbouring Laval, Que. — includes fireworks.

The province's national holiday, also known as St-Jean-Baptiste Day, is on June 24 and often celebrated with fireworks.

Meanwhile, in the northern town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que., Mayor Guy Lafrenière says smoky conditions are intense and people should protect themselves with N95 masks.

Lafrenière says residents, who were allowed home Sunday after officials lifted the evacuation order, should remain prepared to leave again if the wildfire situation worsens.

Quebec's forest fire prevention agency says there are more than 100 forest fires burning in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2023.

