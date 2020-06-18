Most popular baby names in Quebec are now Olivia and Liam

The most popular baby names in Quebec last year were Olivia and Liam, dethroning Emma and William which were at the top for the past four years.

Retraite Québec says William is now in second place, followed by Thomas and Leo. Raphael is back in the top 10.

For girls, Emma is now in second place, followed by Alice and Charlie. Léa has slipped to sixth place and Rosalie is back in the top 10.

The list of names comes from data gathered for Quebec's family allowance program. The first official list came out in 1979,

Retraite Québec is in charge of the allowance program. It distributed more than $2.4B a year to 892,000 families last year.

TOP 10 GIRLS NAMES 2019:

Olivia Emma Alice Charlie Charlotte Lea Florence Livia Rosalie Béatrice

TOP 10 BOYS NAMES 2019:

Liam William Thomas Leo Noah Logan Nathan Félix Raphael Edouard



