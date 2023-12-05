Most Quebecers support nurses' strike: poll

A poll conducted on behalf of the Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) shows that nearly three-quarters of Quebecers support the nurses' strike.

The Léger poll, conducted from Dec. 1 to 4, shows that 72 per cent of those questioned said they "totally agreed" or "somewhat agreed" with the movement.

Support for the strike was higher among women than men at 79 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively.

Approval is also higher among younger people, with 85 per cent of Quebecers aged 18 to 34 saying they agreed with the nurses, compared to 71 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 and 65 per cent of those aged 55 and over.

Previous polls conducted in November showed similar support.

The online survey was conducted among 1,070 French and English-speaking Quebecers.

Assigning a margin of error is impossible, as online surveys are not considered truly random samples.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 5, 2023.