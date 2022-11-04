Mother, 40, who plunged family vehicle in Laval river dies, police say

The mother who drove her family vehicle into a river a week ago with her two young children on board has died, Laval police say.

Police confirmed the 40-year-old mother, who had been in hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries Friday morning, four days after the body of her one month-old son was found in the Rivière des Mille Îles.

Since the Oct. 28 family tragedy, investigators had been examining whether or not the child's mother intentionally drove the vehicle into the water. Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry said there was no update on the police hypothesis.

Police divers found the body of the mother's newborn boy Monday morning near the scene where the vehicle was found partially submerged in the waters after he went missing for nearly three days.

The woman and her second child, a four-year-old girl, survived the incident. The young girl was taken into the care of her father, police said.

About 40 police officers and firefighters, as well as some nearby residents, were involved in the desperate search to find the one-month-old child.