iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mother dies, baby survives in crash with heavy truck


A Surete du Quebec police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A head-on collision between a car and a heavy truck took a mother's life Wednesday in Sainte-Perpetue, in Central Quebec.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say it happened around 2 p.m. on Route 204, near Route 116.

"A woman and a baby were in the vehicle. The driver was taken to the hospital. She was seriously injured, and unfortunately, she was pronounced dead," said Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville.

"As for the baby, he suffered injuries, but we do not fear for his life," she said.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

A section of Highway 204 was still closed around 8:45 p.m. in both directions. Drivers were advised to take a detour via Route 216.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 24, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*