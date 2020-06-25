iHeartRadio
Mother of teen boy targeted in racist video files Quebec human rights complaint

racist video2

MONTREAL -- The mother of a 15-year-old Montreal-area boy who was the target of a widely circulated racist video is filing a human rights complaint against the alleged perpetrators.

The video shows two girls, believed to be local high school students, singing and dancing in blackface as they direct a stream of slurs and insults towards Black people.

The mother, who is not being named to protect her son's identity, says the video includes her son's name, and violates his rights to equality, dignity and respect.

The complaint is being filed by a local rights group, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations, and will include a claim for several thousands dollars in damages as well as mandatory anti-racism training for the alleged perpetrators.

Fo Niemi, the group's executive director, says the complainants will also seek a ruling that will declare blackface a discriminatory symbol under the charter, which would make those who use it subject to legal consequences.

Montreal police investigated the video but said last week that the girls would not face criminal charges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020

