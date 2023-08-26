Mother who lost son to violence joins push to tackle youth crime in Montreal

Several community groups in Montreal are joining forces to take a proactive approach to tackling youth crime.

Lynne Baudouy, who lost her son to violent crime, is part of the initiative. In February 2022, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet was stabbed to death outside of his school.

"I'm anxious for my younger kids. I'm worried what's become of our society," she said Saturday.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) says it is seeing a rise in violence among youth.

"When we look at the case by case, they're all youth…teens to 30, which is still considered youth," said Veronica Galavis, a social science researcher at CRARR.

The organization is working with other groups in Montreal, including the Associative Office for Diversity and Reintegration (BADR), to raise awareness about the problem.

"This is going to help create momentum for action, not just talk," said Galavis.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV's Sasha Teman.