iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Mother who lost son to violence joins push to tackle youth crime in Montreal


image.jpg

Several community groups in Montreal are joining forces to take a proactive approach to tackling youth crime.

Lynne Baudouy, who lost her son to violent crime, is part of the initiative. In February 2022, 16-year-old Lucas Gaudet was stabbed to death outside of his school.

"I'm anxious for my younger kids. I'm worried what's become of our society," she said Saturday.

The Centre for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) says it is seeing a rise in violence among youth.

"When we look at the case by case, they're all youth…teens to 30, which is still considered youth," said Veronica Galavis, a social science researcher at CRARR.

The organization is working with other groups in Montreal, including the Associative Office for Diversity and Reintegration (BADR), to raise awareness about the problem.

"This is going to help create momentum for action, not just talk," said Galavis.

For the full story, watch the video report above from CTV's Sasha Teman. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*