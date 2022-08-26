Mothers-to-be worried as Quebec monitors global epidural catheter shortage

With just a few months to go until she gives birth, Montrealer Jenn Coles says she's worried she may not have the option to ask for painkillers once she goes into labour.

"I am nervous about giving birth as I really don't know what to expect," she said. "I have never given birth, and I don't know what my pain levels will be."

According to the Quebec Health Department, the province is not currently experiencing a deficit of epidural catheters, unlike other provinces like Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

"In Quebec, a shortage situation is being monitored for epidural catheters with the three suppliers: BBRaun, Smith Medical and Téleflex Medical," said department spokesperson Robert Maranda. "Currently, there has been no impact on access to epidurals throughout the network."

He notes the Health Department is "closely following the situation" and is "in discussions with Health Canada on this subject" to ensure stores do not dwindle.

In addition, Maranda says the government is "working with various professional orders concerned by the situation."

"A new alternative supply source will be available for the next few months to ensure an adequate supply," he adds.

Epidurals are an analgesic technique frequently used during labour and delivery for pain management and high-risk births.

It offers women a chance to experience labour with as little pain as possible.

The technique involves inserting a catheter along the spine and continuously injecting a local anesthetic with or without an opioid to block pain.

Epidurals can also be used for other surgical procedures.

Coles, set to give birth at the Lakeshore General Hospital in December, says she hopes she'll have the option to ask for an epidural when the time comes to meet her first child.

"Every woman is different, so stories of their birth experiences cannot be compared to what I will or may go through," she said. "I believe each woman should have the option of having at least one available if they want one."