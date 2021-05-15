Motion to censure Quebec Solidaire collective not a test of leadership, says Masse

The motion of censure that will be debated Saturday at the Quebec Solidaire (QS) national council concerning its anti-racism collective (CAD) is not a test of leadership, says Manon Masse.

In a news briefing Saturday morning, QS co-spokesperson suggested that she and fellow spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois will remain in office even if the motion, which they support, is defeated.

For weeks, a feud has been simmering between the QS executive and its CAD, accused of having created a toxic climate within the formation.

The CAD recently sent a formal notice to its own party, claiming to be a victim of "defamation".

A motion of censure is proposed, as the CAD has no "real willingness to collaborate with the rest of the party," the executive says.

In the document, the executive details the "history" of the CAD's setbacks.

In recent months, the collective has endorsed controversial University of Ottawa professor Amir Attaran, and associated a journalist with the "extreme right" and the "fascosphere".

"It's not about a leadership test," said Masse. "It's about remembering our constitution and bylaws, our values, how the members have agreed since the founding to do things."

Masse said she is confident the motion will pass in a closed-door vote late Saturday.

"We'll see this afternoon if we're wrong, but my little finger tells me we're not," she said.

This is not the first heated debate to rage within the party, said Nadeau-Dubois.

He compares recent events to the 2017 debate on the possibility of an alliance with the Parti Quebecois (PQ).

"It is a lively debate, so in that sense, it resembles the one we had on the electoral pacts," he said. "But there have been other heated debates at QS; this is not the first, nor will it be the last.

"I'm confident that we'll settle it democratically, that we'll turn the page and that we'll roll up our sleeves for the next election," he said.

QS rejects the label of a quibbling party and promises to reach out to a wide audience in the next election. The youth vote won't be enough, said the co-spokesperson.

IS THE PARTY AT A CROSSROADS?

"QS is always at a crossroads," said Nadeau-Dubois. "We were before the last election... We had to accelerate the pace of our growth to stay relevant. It was a huge test, and we passed that test in 2018. We got out of Montreal... We now have half of our caucus outside of Montreal."

Candidate recruitment will begin soon; the 10 QS MNAs plan to run again in 2022.

THE 2022 ELECTION

In addition, the machine is set in motion at QS for the next general election in 2022.

The party is gathering 200 of its members this weekend in a virtual national council with the theme "Se relever ensemble (Rising Together)".

The objective is to lay the foundations of an electoral platform, and then complete the work in November. Already, the question of the ecological transition is rising to the top of the priorities, said Nadeau-Dubois.

"The backbone of the next QS campaign will be the environment," he said.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was originally published in French on May 15, 2021.