Motorcycle crash leaves one dead; three seriously injured in separate crash

A 48-year-old man has died after driving his motorcycle off a Monteregie road on Sunday.

The victim was driving on Rte-137 in St-Denis-sur-Richelieu at 8:45 a.m.

Quebec provincial police said his was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. An investigation is underway into what caused hims to swerve off the road.

A few hours later, a separate accident involving three motorcycles occurred on Highway 30 in Becancour, causing three serious injuries.

Just before noon, two of the motorcycles collided as one was heading west and the other east. Following the impact, another motorcyclist struck debris in the road.

An SQ spokesperson said four people were taken to hospital, though one of those people suffered only minor injuries.  

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 15, 2021.

