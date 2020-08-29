Motorcycle crash leaves septuagenarian dead in Gaspesie
A man in his 70s is dead following a motorcycle accident in Gaspesie on Saturday.
The Surete du Quebec said police were called to Route-299 at around 4 p.m.
Police said the man had falled from his motorcycle, “possibly because illness.”
The victim was pronounced dead in hospital. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the death.
