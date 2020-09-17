Motorcycle rider dies of injuries following crash east of Montreal

A 43-year-old Saint-Amable man died after losing control of his motorcycle on a stretch of road in Saint-Marc-sur-Richelieu in the Monteregie region.

The crash occurred shortly before 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Montee de Vercheres and Rang des 14.

"According to initial information, the two motorcyclists were following each other in the east direction when the first lost control of his motorcycle in a curve, only to be ejected and land in a field, '' said Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson Claude Denis.

A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after losing control of his motorcycle Wednesday night on Montée de Verchères in St-Marc-Sur-Richelieu. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/MRXA2EXeG3

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The woman who was following him on a second motorbike also crashed and was taken to hospital, but is expected to recover.

"The driver of the second motorcycle also lost control, but slipped on the road with her motorcycle without suffering significant injuries," said Denis. "She got away with minor injuries and nervous shock."

SQ investigators intend to question the woman, who was treated for nervous shock, but police say there is no indication there was any criminal offence connected with the incident.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020 and updated Sept. 17, 2020.