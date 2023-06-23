iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run


A 30-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured on June 23, 2023 in a hit-and-run involving an SUV. (CTV News/Olivia O'Malley)

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after a hit-and-run in the Saint-Laurent neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area.

An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene around 6:15 a.m. The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with severe injuries. He was still fighting for his life as of around noon. 

The SPVM could not immediately provide a description of the SUV, but said they're looking for witnesses and surveillance footage to learn more about the event.

A security perimeter was set up on Pitfield Boulevard Friday morning.

It was the second serious incident on Montreal roads in less than 24 hours.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday after she was struck by a bus.  

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*