Motorcyclist, 30, critically injured in Saint-Laurent hit-and-run

A 30-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition Friday morning after a hit-and-run in the Saint-Laurent neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) say the man was riding his motorcycle north on Pitfield Boulevard, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road, in an industrial area.

An SUV was reportedly travelling in the same direction but made a U-turn, colliding with the motorcyclist before speeding off southward on Pitfield Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene around 6:15 a.m. The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with severe injuries. He was still fighting for his life as of around noon.

The SPVM could not immediately provide a description of the SUV, but said they're looking for witnesses and surveillance footage to learn more about the event.

A security perimeter was set up on Pitfield Boulevard Friday morning.

It was the second serious incident on Montreal roads in less than 24 hours.

A pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was killed in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough Thursday after she was struck by a bus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 23, 2023.