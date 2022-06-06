iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist clinging to life after collision west of Montreal

file photo: Daniel J. Rowe / CTV News Montreal

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after losing control of his bike as he approached a curve and crashing in Saint-Télesphore, Montérégie, off the western tip of the Island of Montreal.

The collision happened on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

The man in his 40s suffered serious injuries that may have put his eyesight at risk. He was transported to a hospital in Montreal, said Nicolas Scholtus, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

A collision patroller was called to the scene to investigate the collision.

Traffic was impeded on Chemin Saint-Georges while emergency services responded. 

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2022.

