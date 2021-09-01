iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Motorcyclist dead following crash with another vehicle in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A 31-year-old man has died in hospital following a road collision in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The accident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Notre-Dame St. East and Georges-V Ave.

Witnesses told police the man was driving a motorcycle east on Notre-Dame.

A vehicle travelling west made a left turn on to Georges-V, resulting in a collision with the motorbike, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died hours later. 

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

Officers closed Notre-Dame St. in both directions from Georges-V to Hector St following the accident, but the street has since reopened. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error