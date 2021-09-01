Motorcyclist dead following crash with another vehicle in Montreal's Pointe-aux-Trembles borough

A 31-year-old man has died in hospital following a road collision in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The accident occurred at around 3:25 p.m. at the intersection of Notre-Dame St. East and Georges-V Ave.

Witnesses told police the man was driving a motorcycle east on Notre-Dame.

A vehicle travelling west made a left turn on to Georges-V, resulting in a collision with the motorbike, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he died hours later.

The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 30s, was not injured.

Officers closed Notre-Dame St. in both directions from Georges-V to Hector St following the accident, but the street has since reopened.