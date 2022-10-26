iHeartRadio
Motorcyclist dead in Eastern Townships after police pursuit; BEI investigating


image.jpg

Quebec's police watchdog is launching an independent investigation after a man on a motorcycle died shortly after a police pursuit.

The intervention involving the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) took place in the Eastern Townships early Wednesday morning, according to a news release by the Bureau of Independent Investigators (BEI).

The SQ claims officers noticed the driver of a motorcycle on Route 108 in Bury at about 1:30 a.m. with a tail light out.

According to officers' version of event, they followed the motorcycle for several minutes before attempting to intercept it. When the officers put on their flashers, the motorcycle sped up abruptly, they claim. There was a brief pursuit, but police claim they lost sight of the motorcycle on Route 257.

At 5:39 a.m., the BEI said a resident contacted 911 to report an inanimate man on the ground near a motorcycle on Route 257, in Lingwick.

This motorcycle is believed to be the one involved in the pursuit with the police, the BEI said.

The 32-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

Five BEI investigators were assigned to investigate the incident, and officers from the Quebec City police force will assist in the investigation.

 

