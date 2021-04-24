iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with oncoming vehicle in Beauce

(File photo)

A motorcyclist has died after an accident in Beauce on Saturday evening.

According to the Surete du Quebec, five bikers were heading northbound on Rang des Erables when the driver at the head of the convoy lost control of her bike and hit a vehicle travelling in the other direction.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital. According to the SQ, she suffered “significant injuries that put her life in danger.”

The woman was declared dead later in the evening. 

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital to be treated for nervous shock.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error